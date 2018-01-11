Actor Keegan-Michael Key will reign as Orpheus monarch

Keegan-Michael Key, an American actor, writer, and producer, star of Key & Peele, Why Him, Netflix’s Friend’s From College, and the upcoming feature The Predator, will ride atop the Monarch float of the Krewe of Orpheus.

“Our Orpheus members are excited to welcome a star of this magnitude,” said Orpheus Krewe Captain Sonny Borey. “With his exceptional comedic talent, we know his presence cannot help but add to the revelry and laughter of Carnival season.”

Key was listed as one of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in the World in April 2014 along with his comedy partner Jordan Peele.

Along with other additional celebrity riders, parade-goers will catch a glimpse of Olivia Holt and Aubrey Joseph, stars of Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger, the new television series premiering on Freeform in 2018. In true Marvel fashion, the star’s characters are superpowers who try to negotiate the complicated world while being involved romantically.

The Orpheus parade, known for its lights and beautiful artistic flowers, will end when it rolls into the Morial Convention Center where Orpheuscapade is held. There, Keegan-Michael and the other celebrities will mix with over a dozen New Orleans’ musical legends in this year’s “Jam Fest”. The lineup of music icons celebrating the city’s 300th anniversary, will include, among others, Deacon John, Trombone Shorty, Irma Thomas, Al “Carnival Time” Johnson, Amanda Shaw,Big Freddia, the Dixie Cups, Bonerama, Flortribe, Bruce “Sunpie” Barnes, FlowTribe, No Limits, and the Party Crashers.

The Krewe of Orpheus, founded in 1993 will parade from uptown New Orleans to the Morial Convention Center on Monday, February 12 at 6:00 p.m. The party continue when the parade arrives at Orpheuscapade. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. The sell-out performance, at $179 per person in advance and $199 per person at the door, continues until 3:00 a.m. For more information, call 504-822-7211 or go to www.kreweoforpheus.com.

