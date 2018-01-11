Saints rookies shatter 'rookie wall'

Alvin Kamara and the Saints rookie class has not come close to hitting the 'rookie wall' (Source: Mark LaGrange)

They call it the rookie wall It's a theory that NFL rookies wear down and hit a wall as their inaugural seasons wear on. Alvin Kamara is familiar with the term and has enjoyed tearing it down this season..

"Still going. If there was one, I broke it down," Kamara said.

That's the kind of confidence that comes from gaining over 1500 yards from scrimmage. The best part is Kamara's not alone. Nearly his entire class of rookie comrades have shattered that stigma. In fact, Ryan Ramczyk didn't even know there was such a thing.

"I haven't heard of the rookie wall. So, that's a first," he said. " But, I mean, each week I try to get better and pick something out and watch the film and always trying to get a step ahead of someone else and improve myself."

In Ramczyk's case , he's just one of two Saints offensive players to play every snap this season. On defense, Marshon Lattimore leads the team with five interceptions while fellow rookie defensive back Marcus Williams has four on the year.

It's a group that season veterans have noticed is wise beyond their years.

"These guys they bought into the program," Mark Ingram said. "They bought into the way we work and the way we do things around here. they're going to keep playing at a high level because everything is on the line right now. Everything is important so we're all getting ready to play at the highest level. "



