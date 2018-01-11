Get ready for another round of freezing temperatures

FOX 8 meteorologists say to expect a fast and dramatic drop in temperatures on Friday.

"We should be mostly dry by Friday morning the as cold air moves in behind the front. Expect windy conditions and highs only in the 40s. Clouds will linger on Friday during the transition, but we will clear out for the rest of the weekend. Low temperatures could dip to freezing on the south shore and into the 20s on the north shore Saturday through Monday mornings," said FOX 8 Meteorologist Bruce Katz.

Now the state is urging everyone in Louisiana to be ready for the freezing weather.

Some portions of northeast Louisiana could be impacted by ice and snow.

"Make plans now to deal with this latest round of winter weather," said GOHSEP Director Jim Waskom. "Check on friends and loved ones who may need help dealing with this type of weather. Make sure you carefully use any heaters or other items used to keep your homes warm. Also, be sure to check the roads in areas where wintry conditions could become a factor."

House fires are also a major problem in freezing conditions. The Louisiana State Fire Marshal's office says there has been a rash of fires this winter.

If homeowners plan to use a space heater or a fireplace, they should remember the "three-foot" rule. The Fire Marshal says there should be at least three feet of space between a heating source and any combustibles like furniture or decor. Ovens and open flame sources should never be used to heat homes.

