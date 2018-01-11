Jury convicts driver in fatal I-10 bus crash

A St. John Parish jury found a bus driver guilty on three charges of negligent homicide in a fatal 2016 bus crash on I-10 in Laplace.

Denis Amaya-Rodriguez was driving a party bus when he crashed into another accident scene.

That accident killed three people, including a St. John fire chief Spence Chauvin. The collision pushed Chauvin over the guard rail, and he fell about 40 feet into the water below.

There were 24 passengers on the bus, and many of those people were also hurt.

The passengers were headed to Baton Rouge to seek work with a flood remediation company.

Amaya-Rodriguez claims the brakes on the bus failed, but after investigating, State Police say they were working.

Sentencing is set for April 9.

