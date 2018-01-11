Cohen College Prep students arrested for armed robbery

Police say the three students got out of school last Thursday, walked about a block away and committed an armed robbery.

Bennie Keeler, 18, Wayne Atlow, 17, and a juvenile student were arrested. Police say they received warrants for the suspects and actually arrested them at the school.

Police say the youngest suspect had a loaded weapon on him at the school. Investigators believe the gun was stolen during a vehicle burglary that happened last December.

Police say last Thursday, the three students got out of school and walked to the 1900 block of Louisiana Avenue, where they approached a victim. According to court documents, the victim told police one of the students pulled out a gun and said, "Where’s the money?" Police say another student went through the victim's pockets and stole a cell phone and pair of headphones. The third student, they say, was acting as a lookout.

As of publication time, Keeler and Atlow remained jailed at the Orleans Justice Center. The status of the juvenile is not known.

In a statement from Cohen College Prep, the school said:

"Cohen College Prep is committed to the safety and education of all our students. A letter and phone call went home to Cohen parents the day the weapon was confiscated on campus, informing them of the incident and asking them to discuss it with the child. At Cohen we continually strive to improve all aspects of our school for our students. In order to ensure the safety of all students, staff members, and visitors at Cohen College Prep, we have revised our student entry procedures and will continue to monitor them in the weeks ahead."

