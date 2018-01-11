Endymion parade DWI driver faces felony sentencing Friday

Live video from FOX 8 Live is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When FOX 8 Live is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
A victim of the Endymion parade crash last year said she cannot bring herself to go to court when the man responsible is scheduled to be sentenced Friday.more>>
A victim of the Endymion parade crash last year said she cannot bring herself to go to court when the man responsible is scheduled to be sentenced Friday.more>>
The latest weather forecast from Your Weather Authority.more>>
The latest weather forecast from Your Weather Authority.more>>
In Minneapolis this morning, folks are waking up to falling temperatures.more>>
In Minneapolis this morning, folks are waking up to falling temperatures.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in Algiers that left one person dead.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in Algiers that left one person dead.more>>
Sheriff Joseph Lopinto reports that this evening just before 7 p.m., a motorcyclist was killed in an accident in Metairie.more>>
Sheriff Joseph Lopinto reports that this evening just before 7 p.m., a motorcyclist was killed in an accident in Metairie.more>>
Walmart closed Sam's Club stores in at least 10 states Thursday; 53 clubs will close with 10 others becoming fulfillment centers.more>>
Walmart closed Sam's Club stores in at least 10 states Thursday; 53 clubs will close with 10 others becoming fulfillment centers.more>>
The president of the Vermilion Parish School Board is standing behind the decision of a resource officer to remove and arrest a teacher who spoke out during the public comment period of the school board meeting Monday night.more>>
The president of the Vermilion Parish School Board is standing behind the decision of a resource officer to remove and arrest a teacher who spoke out during the public comment period of the school board meeting Monday night.more>>
Alabama's hospitals are being inundated by flu cases, officials are warning, and Gov. Kay Ivey has declared that a State Public Health Emergency now exists.more>>
Alabama's hospitals are being inundated by flu cases, officials are warning, and Gov. Kay Ivey has declared that a State Public Health Emergency now exists.more>>
The man wanted for a homicide in Charlotte is dead after an officer-involved shooting near CMPD headquarters Thursday nightmore>>
The man wanted for a homicide in Charlotte is dead after an officer-involved shooting near CMPD headquarters Thursday nightmore>>
The little girl was alone in the unlocked car for around 30 minutes, authorities say.more>>
The little girl was alone in the unlocked car for around 30 minutes, authorities say.more>>