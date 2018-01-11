Motorcyclist involved in fatal accident at Metairie intersection

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto reports that this evening just before 7 p.m., a motorcyclist was killed in an accident in Metairie.

The incident happened at the intersection of West Esplanade Avenue and Wade Drive.

According to JPSO traffic investigators, the unidentified white male driver of the motorcycle struck the front right side of a 2008 Honda Accord near a U-turn.

The driver of the motorcycle was ejected from his bike. He died while en route to the hospital.

No citations were issued on the scene. The accident is under investigation.

