Man shot and killed in Algiers

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in Algiers that left one person dead.

Police say the shooting happened around 8:20 p.m. in the 1700 block of Flanders Street.

Details are limited at this time but police say the victim is an adult male.

The shooting remains under investigation.

If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.