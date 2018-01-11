Man shot and killed in Algiers

The latest weather forecast from Your Weather Authority.more>>
In Minneapolis this morning, folks are waking up to falling temperatures.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in Algiers that left one person dead.more>>
A victim of the Endymion parade crash last year said she cannot bring herself to go to court when the man responsible is scheduled to be sentenced Friday.more>>
Sheriff Joseph Lopinto reports that this evening just before 7 p.m., a motorcyclist was killed in an accident in Metairie.more>>
Walmart closed Sam's Club stores in at least 10 states Thursday; 53 clubs will close with 10 others becoming fulfillment centers.more>>
The president of the Vermilion Parish School Board is standing behind the decision of a resource officer to remove and arrest a teacher who spoke out during the public comment period of the school board meeting Monday night.more>>
Alabama's hospitals are being inundated by flu cases, officials are warning, and Gov. Kay Ivey has declared that a State Public Health Emergency now exists.more>>
The man wanted for a homicide in Charlotte is dead after an officer-involved shooting near CMPD headquarters Thursday nightmore>>
The little girl was alone in the unlocked car for around 30 minutes, authorities say.more>>
