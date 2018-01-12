Man shot in the head while hunting in Laplace area

A man was shot in the head in Laplace Thursday while he was hunting.

According to Sheriff Tregre, the man was shot in the head while he and friends were hunting in the woods between Airline Highway and Interstate 10.

The sheriff said initial reports show it appears one of the victim's hunting companions may have accidentally shot the him.

The victim was airlifted to UMC.

No further information has been made available at this time.

