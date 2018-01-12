Lucky Saints fans are making plans to head to Minnesota for the playoff game against the Vikings. For one couple, it’s a trip they’ll never forget thanks in large part to a Vikings fan who is making it all possible.

In Minneapolis this morning, folks are waking up to falling temperatures.

Minneapolis Forecast: Who Dat say it feels like negative 20?!

Saints to Fans: Wear your Black and Gold and hit the Sean Payton

The New Orleans Saints will go up against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, and the team is asking their fan base to not let the distance stop them from getting excited about the game.

The team is asking the public to wear Black and Gold to work or school for #BlackAndGoldFriday.

Fans are encouraged to send photos and videos of themselves impersonating the locker room dance, best known as "The Sean Payton," to their Twitter handle.

The fans will be retweeted by The Saints, and the best submissions will be featured in a video Saturday.

Those wanting to submit their Black And Gold photos, or their renditions of the Sean Payton must use the hashtags #LoveTheSaints and #BlackAndGoldFriday.

It’s #BlackAndGoldFriday! ??



Wear Saints gear and post videos from school or work of you and your squad doing your best locker room style/Sean Payton dance celebration!



Tweet us the videos with #LoveTheSaints and we will share or favorites! pic.twitter.com/hM4LlKyaYa — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 12, 2018

To watch the Sean Payton, click here.

