Saints to Fans: Wear your Black and Gold and hit the Sean Payton

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

The New Orleans Saints will go up against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, and the team is asking their fan base to not let the distance stop them from getting excited about the game. 

The team is asking the public to wear Black and Gold to work or school for #BlackAndGoldFriday. 

Fans are encouraged to send photos and videos of themselves impersonating the locker room dance, best known as "The Sean Payton," to their Twitter handle. 

The fans will be retweeted by The Saints, and the best submissions will be featured in a video Saturday. 

Those wanting to submit their Black And Gold photos, or their renditions of the Sean Payton must use the hashtags #LoveTheSaints and #BlackAndGoldFriday. 

To watch the Sean Payton, click here. 

