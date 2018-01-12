Crescent City Cooks: Muffuletta Skewers

Muffuletta Skewers

The following is 1 to 1 ratio:

Deli ham, sliced 1/2 inch thick, cut into bite sized cubes

Deli salami, sliced 1/2 inch thick, cut into bite sized cubes

(optional - mortadella, sliced 1/2” thick, cut into bite sized cubes)

Mozzarella pearls, drained

Favorite olive salad

Dried Italian seasoning, 1-2 TBL per 1 cup ratio

3 toes garlic per 1 cup ratio

Extra Olive oil

In a bowl, add meat, mozzarella pearls, olive salad, Italian seasoning, might need a little olive oil. Mix in a bowl, let marinate a few hours or overnight. Serve on skewers with skewers in Italian bread or in a bowl with skewers on side.

