Crescent City Cooks: Muffuletta Skewers

A two-year-old child died Thursday while eating lunch at the Early Learning Center at New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary in Gentilly.more>>
A two-year-old child died Thursday while eating lunch at the Early Learning Center at New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary in Gentilly.more>>
The man who was convicted of driving drunk into a crowd of revelers at the Endymion Parade in 2017 has been sentenced.more>>
The man who was convicted of driving drunk into a crowd of revelers at the Endymion Parade in 2017 has been sentenced.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Friday inmore>>
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Friday inmore>>
Some Metairie kindergartners took the internet by storm with their sweet moves, so Fox 8 Morning Edition Report Rob Krieger decided to join in on the fun.more>>
Some Metairie kindergartners took the internet by storm with their sweet moves, so Fox 8 Morning Edition Report Rob Krieger decided to join in on the fun.more>>
For everything Case Keenum's done so well, like his three to one touchdown to interception ratio, he's still regarded by most as less than a top tier quarterback. The Saints will tell you otherwise.more>>
For everything Case Keenum's done so well, like his three to one touchdown to interception ratio, he's still regarded by most as less than a top tier quarterback. The Saints will tell you otherwise.more>>
The president of the Vermilion Parish School Board is standing behind the decision of a resource officer to remove and arrest a teacher who spoke out during the public comment period of the school board meeting Monday night.more>>
The president of the Vermilion Parish School Board is standing behind the decision of a resource officer to remove and arrest a teacher who spoke out during the public comment period of the school board meeting Monday night.more>>
The family had moved into a new home where they couldn’t keep the dog.more>>
The family had moved into a new home where they couldn’t keep the dog.more>>
State: Edgar Ray Killen, convicted in 1964 'Mississippi Burning' slayings of 3 civil rights workers, dies in prison.State: Edgar Ray Killen, convicted in 1964 'Mississippi Burning' slayings of 3 civil rights...more>>
State: Edgar Ray Killen, convicted in 1964 'Mississippi Burning' slayings of 3 civil rights workers, dies in prison.State: Edgar Ray Killen, convicted in 1964 'Mississippi Burning' slayings of 3 civil rights workers, dies in prison.more>>
Walmart closed Sam's Club stores in at least 10 states Thursday; 53 clubs will close with 10 others becoming fulfillment centers.more>>
Walmart closed Sam's Club stores in at least 10 states Thursday; 53 clubs will close with 10 others becoming fulfillment centers.more>>
Gonzalo Montoya Jiménez was reportedly found in his cell around 8 a.m. and was believed dead for nearly four hours until he started making noise on the autopsy table.more>>
Gonzalo Montoya Jiménez was reportedly found in his cell around 8 a.m. and was believed dead for nearly four hours until he started making noise on the autopsy table.more>>
The little girl was alone in the unlocked car for around 30 minutes, authorities say.more>>
The little girl was alone in the unlocked car for around 30 minutes, authorities say.more>>
Walmart said it is boosting its starting salary for U.S. workers and handing out bonuses. The announcement came as the company also confirmed it is closing dozens of Sam's Club warehouse stores.more>>
Walmart said it is boosting its starting salary for U.S. workers and handing out bonuses. The announcement came as the company also confirmed it is closing dozens of Sam's Club warehouse stores.more>>
Trump's contemptuous description of an entire continent startled lawmakers in the meeting and immediately revived charges that the president is racist.more>>
Trump's contemptuous description of an entire continent startled lawmakers in the meeting and immediately revived charges that the president is racist.more>>
The woman was wearing nothing but a hospital gown and socks and temperatures were in the 30s.more>>
The woman was wearing nothing but a hospital gown and socks and temperatures were in the 30s.more>>