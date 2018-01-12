Crescent City Cooks: New Orleans-Style BBQ veggies

New Orleans-Style BBQ Veggies

1 medium eggplant

24 baby portabella mushrooms

24 cherry tomatoes

12 skewers, soaked in water 15 minutes before grilling

BBQ Marinade

¼ cup olive oil

½ cup shallot, roughly chopped

8 cloves garlic, roughly chopped

1 tablespoon black pepper

1 tablespoon Italian herbs

1 bay leaf

1 cup beer

1 cup chicken stock

¼ cup worcestershire sauce

Juice of one lemon

½ stick butter

Parsley

Cube the eggplant into pieces roughly the size of the mushrooms

Place eggplant in a colander, sprinkle with 2 tablespoons salt, toss to coat, and let sit for 30 minutes-1 hour.

Pat the eggplant dry, wiping off any excess salt. Transfer to a gallon-size ziptop bag, along with the mushrooms.

Heat olive oil in a saucepan over medium heat. Saute the shallots for 3-4 minutes, or until soft and barely browning.

Mix in garlic, black pepper, herbs, and bay leaf and continue to saute for an additional minute.

Add stock, beer, worcestershire, and lemon juice. Bring to a simmer, letting the sauce reduce by half, 5-7 minutes. Remove from heat, add butter, and stir in, melting gently. Allow to cool slightly.

Transfer marinade to a blender or food processor. Blend until herbs and shallots are smooth in the marinade.

Pour marinade into gallon bag. Refrigerate for at least 4 hours or up to overnight.

To Grill:

Heat grill. Your hand should be able to hover closely for 3-4 seconds before you have to move it away.

Skewer marinated veggies, alternating one eggplant between each mushroom and tomato. Reserve remaining marinade to serve with finished skewers.

Grill for 2 minutes on each side, turning once.

To Bake:

Place a grill pan or baking sheet in a cool oven. Preheat to 500°.

Skewer marinated veggies, alternating one eggplant between each mushroom and tomato. Reserve remaining marinade to serve with finished skewers.

Bake for 6-8 minutes on each side, turning once.

Serve with remaining marinade, fresh chopped parsley, and red bean hummus.

