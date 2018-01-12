Rob Krieger and Green Park Elementary School kindergartners hit the Sean Payton together

Some Metairie kindergartners took the internet by storm with their sweet moves, so Fox 8 Morning Edition Report Rob Krieger decided to join in on the fun.

A group of kindergartners at Green Park Elementary School uploaded a video of them hitting the Sean Payton on Facebook.

The video has been shared over 900 times, and it shows their excitement for the Saints big win over the Panthers Sunday.

The rap along with the dance moves were inspired by Sean Payton's sweet moves captured in a video by Alvin Kamara after the game.

Krieger decided to join them in a segment this morning, and their dance is everything you need to get through your Friday workday.

Watch the video and make sure to upload your version of the Sean Payton to Twitter with the hashtags #LoveTheSaints #BlackandGoldFriday.

