Man shot in the butt in Central City

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Friday in Central City.

Just after 5:30 a.m. a man was at a business near the intersection of Milan Street and South Claiborne Avenue when he heard the subject say “give it up.”

According to the report, the victim then began walking away when he suffered a gunshot wound to the buttocks.

The victim arrived at a nearby hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the report.

The incident remains under investigation.

No further information is currently available.

