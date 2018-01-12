Endymion crash driver sentenced, must write apology letters to victims

Hospitals across the region are dealing with a critical care bed shortage. This year's aggressive flu season is one of the big reasons why.more>>
Hospitals across the region are dealing with a critical care bed shortage. This year's aggressive flu season is one of the big reasons why.more>>
A man was shot in the head in Laplace Thursday while he was hunting.more>>
A man was shot in the head in Laplace Thursday while he was hunting.more>>
Mario Basantas almost lost his life during the Endymion Parade last year when 26-year-old Neilson Rizzuto plowed his truck into a crowd of parade goers on Orleans Avenue.more>>
Mario Basantas almost lost his life during the Endymion Parade last year when 26-year-old Neilson Rizzuto plowed his truck into a crowd of parade goers on Orleans Avenue.more>>
A 2-year-old child died Thursday while eating lunch at the Early Learning Center at New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary in Gentilly.more>>
A 2-year-old child died Thursday while eating lunch at the Early Learning Center at New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary in Gentilly.more>>
President Trump's reported comments is sparking outcry in local African-American and immigrant communities.more>>
President Trump's reported comments is sparking outcry in local African-American and immigrant communities.more>>
The president of the Vermilion Parish School Board is standing behind the decision of a resource officer to remove and arrest a teacher who spoke out during the public comment period of the school board meeting Monday night.more>>
The president of the Vermilion Parish School Board is standing behind the decision of a resource officer to remove and arrest a teacher who spoke out during the public comment period of the school board meeting Monday night.more>>
The family had moved into a new home where they couldn’t keep the dog.more>>
The family had moved into a new home where they couldn’t keep the dog.more>>
The little girl was alone in the unlocked car for around 30 minutes, authorities say.more>>
The little girl was alone in the unlocked car for around 30 minutes, authorities say.more>>
What has been a fairly routine exam for previous officeholders has taken on outsized importance in the age of Trump, given the tone of some of his tweets, comments attributed to some of his close advisers and Trump's recent slurring of words on national TV.more>>
What has been a fairly routine exam for previous officeholders has taken on outsized importance in the age of Trump, given the tone of some of his tweets, comments attributed to some of his close advisers and Trump's recent slurring of words on national TV.more>>
"I'm trying to find my daughter," Jerry Miller told us. "I can't... I'm sorry, this is very hard for me." He has spent nearly 40 years, waiting for a girl he's only met for 40 minutes.more>>
"I'm trying to find my daughter," Jerry Miller told us. "I can't... I'm sorry, this is very hard for me." He has spent nearly 40 years, waiting for a girl he's only met for 40 minutes.more>>
The couple that assaulted a Baxley restaurant owner and her daughter were sentenced to prison in court on Friday.more>>
The couple that assaulted a Baxley restaurant owner and her daughter were sentenced to prison in court on Friday.more>>
A debit card that can be used without a pin was inside. More than $2,000 was on the card, along with more than $100 in cash. All of the money the man had, was in that wallet.more>>
A debit card that can be used without a pin was inside. More than $2,000 was on the card, along with more than $100 in cash. All of the money the man had, was in that wallet.more>>
Alabama's hospitals are being inundated by flu cases, officials are warning, and Gov. Kay Ivey has declared that a State Public Health Emergency now exists.more>>
Alabama's hospitals are being inundated by flu cases, officials are warning, and Gov. Kay Ivey has declared that a State Public Health Emergency now exists.more>>
PENSACOLA, FL (WFXG) - Dozens of Mary B's frozen bagged biscuit products are being recalled voluntarily by Hom/Ade Food, Inc. due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. According to new release from the company, no illnesses connected to the product have been reported. The product's manufacturer, an outside co-packer, found the problem during a product sampling. The products are sold in stores after being distributed to the following states: Alabama...more>>
PENSACOLA, FL (WFXG) - Dozens of Mary B's frozen bagged biscuit products are being recalled voluntarily by Hom/Ade Food, Inc. due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. According to new release from the company, no illnesses connected to the product have been reported. The product's manufacturer, an outside co-packer, found the problem during a product sampling. The products are sold in stores after being distributed to the following states: Alabama...more>>