Endymion crash driver sentenced, must write apology letters to victims

The man who was convicted of driving drunk into a crowd of revelers at the Endymion Parade in 2017 has been sentenced.

It was an emotional day for Neilson Rizzuto, 25. Several of his victims were in court, and were not happy with the sentence he received.

Rizzuto was sentenced to five years for felonies and six months for misdemeanors with one year suspension. The sentences will run concurrently.

Rizzuto will only serve four years due to time served.

The judge also ordered Rizzuto to write apology letters to each victim.

None of the victims spoke in court. Their impact statements were already given to the judge.

It was nearly a year ago when Rizzuto smashed his truck into the crowd at North Carrollton and Orleans.

At the time, Rizzuto's blood alcohol level was .23, which is nearly three times the legal limit.

Rizzuto read a prepared statement to the victims in court, apologizing for what he did.

He said, "If I could change the events of the day I would. Again, I am truly sorry."

Some of the victims, who were severely injured said they did not believe his apology was sincere and they believe the sentence was not fair.

A victim of the Endymion parade crash last year said she couldn't bring herself to go to court.

In September, Rizzuto plead guilty to 14 misdemeanor counts of negligent vehicular injury.

