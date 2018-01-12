2-year-old dies at Gentilly preschool center

A 2-year-old child died Thursday while eating lunch at the Early Learning Center at New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary in Gentilly.

In a news release issued Friday, a school spokesperson said the child lost consciousness after choking on food. Efforts to resuscitate the child by members of the ELC staff and EMS were unsuccessful.

NOBTS President Chuck Kelley said the seminary community is saddened by the death. He called on members of the immediate community and the larger Southern Baptist community to pray for the child’s family and all those affected by the death.

“Our hearts are overwhelmed with sadness in the loss of one so young. May all of us join together in praying for God’s grace, comfort, and strength to minister to this family and all of those affected by this tragic loss,” Kelley said.

The seminary has mobilized grief counselors to speak with staff members, parents and children at the ELC.

