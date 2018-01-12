Slidell store celebrates sale of million dollar lottery ticket, but winner remains anonymous

The winners of a one million dollar Powerball prize apparently want to remain anonymous, setting up a trust to claim the prize. The employees of RaceTrac Petroleum showed up at Louisiana Lottery headquarters to claim a one-time bonus of $10,000 for selling the winning ticket. It was purchased at store #380 in Slidell for the Nov. 18, 2017 drawing.

Those sharing in the million dollar prize will be publicly known as EDR Trust of St. Tammany Parish. While the identity of the winners hasn't been made public, the trust's beneficiary told lottery officials, "We just didn’t believe it!” That person went on to say, "I went into a retailer to check about 20 tickets and the clerk got very quiet and told me I needed to sign my ticket right then and cash it at Lottery headquarters. Then we just went about our night out looking at Christmas lights.”

The ticket matched all five white-ball numbers to earn the big prize. The EDR Trust received $700,000 after state and federal tax withholdings. The trust beneficiaries said they plan to use the windfall to build a pool.

The Lottery has had more than 70 million-dollar winning Powerball tickets and 16 Powerball jackpot-winning tickets sold in Louisiana since joining the multistate game in 1995.

Lottery ticket purchasers must be at least 21 years of age. Draw-style game tickets must be claimed within 180 days of the drawing. Anyone who may have a gambling problem or friends and family of anyone with a gambling problem should call toll free 1-877-770-7867 for help.

For security purposes, the Lottery strongly encourages players to sign the back of their tickets immediately after purchasing. More information about Powerball and other jackpot winners can be found on the Lottery’s website, www.louisianalottery.com/powerball.

