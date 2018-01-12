Coleman out, Mauti and Hill questionable for Saints - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

Coleman out, Mauti and Hill questionable for Saints

Written by: Sean Fazende, Sports Reporter
The Saints will be without Brandon Coleman Sunday in Minnesota. He was officially ruled out with a neck injury. Two prominent special teams players , Michael Mauti and Taysom Hill, were listed as questionable with an illness.

