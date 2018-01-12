Saints bandwagon fills up as team heads to Minnesota

New Orleans Saints fans are dancing the turnaround two-step after the team's shaky start of the season.

Following losses to the Vikings and Patriots in weeks one and two, some Who Dats lost faith.

"They were pathetic," Anthony Parker said as he left the Superdome on Sept. 17. "It wasn't worth the price of admission."

"I'm hoping 8-8, but I'm realistic, saying 6-10," Mel Camet said as he left the same game early.

But after a pep talk from Drew Brees, followed by an eight-game winning streak and a playoff dance from head coach Sean Payton, the Black and Gold are back in demand.

"We're so excited to go to Minneapolis and see the Saints," fan Cindy Ragsdale said before boarding her flight to Minnesota. "We are going to see them win."

"They should always be on the bandwagon, no matter what. We're not the 'Aints. We're the Saints, and we should always be on the bandwagon," fan Virginia Nelson said.

As the bandwagon fills up, Saints fans find themselves in an unfamiliar position. They are rooting for the Atlanta Falcons to win on Saturday in order for the Saints to have the opportunity to host another playoff home game.

"To get the Dirty Birds here would be awesome. I think that'd be one of the biggest days that we've seen at the dome," fan Bill Ragsdale said.

"I would never cheer for Atlanta. It'd be nice if they win, but I'll never cheer for Atlanta," Saints fan Matt Pitt said.

