Family of fallen officer honored with portrait and donation

The family of fallen NOPD Officer Marcus McNeil was honored Saturday on Bourbon Street.

His mother and wife were gifted with a portrait of McNeil, and $10,000 raised by the owners of the Tropical Isle bars on Bourbon Street.

"It was very well done. I'm very grateful for the artist for all the love that she put into portrait that she did of my son," Kimberly McNeil said.

Officer McNeil was fatally shot while on patrol in New Orleans East in October.

His mother said the holidays were difficult without him, and celebrating Mardi Gras will also be tough.

However, she said the family is getting by with support from the community.

"My son sacrificed so much to become part of New Orleans Police Department and to become a detective with the task force unit, and I'm just very grateful that his sacrifice has been recognized and that the community really wants to celebrate his life. I really appreciate everything they've done," McNeil said.

She added the portrait was well done, and was surprised by the generous donation.

