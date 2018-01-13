St. Tammany Sheriff's Department reminds citizens of Operation Angel to help heroin addicts

The New Orleans police department make an arrest in a Friday morning shooting in Central City. On Saturday, Sixth District detectives arrested 36-year-old Clifford Coates in connection with that shooting.more>>
A video is now making the rounds on social media that shows two Baton Rouge police officers helping out someone in need.more>>
Who Dats across the metro area are eagerly preparing for Sunday's playoff game against the Vikings.more>>
In honor of New Orleans Tricentennial, volunteers spent their Saturday mornings sprucing up a Central City School.more>>
H&M apologized Monday for using a black child to model a sweatshirt with a "coolest monkey in the jungle" slogan. That was not enough for these activist.more>>
A debit card that can be used without a pin was inside. More than $2,000 was on the card, along with more than $100 in cash. All of the money the man had, was in that wallet.more>>
Police are investigating a double homicide in Charlotte Saturday night.more>>
The standoff between a gunman who is holding a 10-year-old boy hostage and police is entering hour 15, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.more>>
