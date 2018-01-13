St. Tammany Sheriff's Department reminds citizens of Operation Angel to help heroin addicts

Multiple recent calls in St. Tammany Parish of what police believe to be heroin overdoses, some of which have been fatal, has prompted St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith to remind citizens of Operation Angel.

The program is for addicts who seek help and Smith says there is a way for the addicts to get the help they need through the STPSO.

Police say that in the program, addicts can turn over any drugs or paraphernalia without the fear of being arrested.

Smith adds that citizens who see someone who has the signs of a heroin overdose, should call 911 to get medical help immediately.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.