St. John the Baptist teachers, students show off their Sean Payton dance moves

Following the Saints win over the Carolina Panthers Sunday and the dance moves displayed in the locker room post-game by Head Coach Sean Payton, the 'Sean Payton Challenge' has spread across parts of the Who Dat Nation.

Payton's moves inspired local musician Shamarr Allen to create a song known as 'Hit the Sean Payton'.

The latest to show off their dance moves to the new song are the teachers and students of the St. John the Baptist School System. They released a video, Saturday, showing off their moves.

