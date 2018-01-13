JPSO: Man found fatally shot in Harvey

Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a shooting in Harvey that claimed the life of a man. Officers were called to the scene, Saturday around 7:58 p.m. in the 4100 block of Lac du Bay Drive.

Police say that the unidentified victim was found lying on the ground, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Details are limited at this time. We will provide more information as soon as it becomes available.

If you have any information that could help police with this case, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

