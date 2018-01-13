Who Dats prepare for playoff parties ahead of Minnesota match-up

Who Dats across the metro area are eagerly preparing for Sunday's playoff game against the Vikings.

"Should be a very, very good game, hopefully," said Saints fan Charles Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald is one of many Who Dats gearing up for the big game.

"We got some T-bones ready. We just picked up some corn, potatoes. We're ready to go," he said.

Fitzgerald and his buddies aren't the only ones planning to grill out, despite the chilly temps.

"Get some shrimps, doing some steaks on the grill, cold slices, chicken," explained fan Terrence Bradstreet.

Most of the fans we caught up with are planning a low-key get together with friends and family.

"King cake and we'll do some chicken thighs," said Saints fan Tim Levy.

Levy plans to watch with one of his favorite fans. The two already got a head start on the festivities.

"I just left a Who Dat luncheon with my 92-year-old mom," said Levy.

It's a common theme among game-day organizers, who say the company is just as important as what they're serving up.

"Make sure we are around the right people for the game. That's the only thing for me," said one Saints fan.

Of course, these Who Dat's also picked a few items to aid in the celebration.

"All of these delicious bottles of champagne, tomorrow. A few of them. This is what I plan on enjoying," said one fan.

