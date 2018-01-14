NOPD arrest a man for a Friday shooting in Central City

The New Orleans police department make an arrest in a Friday morning shooting in Central City. On Saturday, Sixth District detectives arrested 36-year-old Clifford Coates in connection with that shooting.

Detectives say just before 5:30 a.m. on Friday, Coates approached a man at a business in the 2700 block of St. Andrew Street, pointed a gun and demanded the victim's money.

When the victim refused and began to walk away, detectives say, Coates, shot the victim in the buttocks.

The victim arrived at a nearby hospital via private conveyance where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Coates was booked with aggravated second-degree battery.

