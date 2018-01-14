Davis scores season-high 48 as Pelicans top Knicks in overtime

Someone with knowledge of the safety position is former Saint Steve Gleason who tweeted out a message to Saints fans supporting Williams.more>>
Someone with knowledge of the safety position is former Saint Steve Gleason who tweeted out a message to Saints fans supporting Williams.more>>
The Saints defied the odds by making the playoffs after an 0-2 start, but their march to a Super Bowl ended prematurely with a heart-breaking 29-24 loss to the Vikings in Minneapolis.more>>
The Saints defied the odds by making the playoffs after an 0-2 start, but their march to a Super Bowl ended prematurely with a heart-breaking 29-24 loss to the Vikings in Minneapolis.more>>
After getting off to a slow start in the first quarter, the Pelicans roared back to force overtime before pulling out a 123-118 road victory, Sunday over the New York Knicks.more>>
After getting off to a slow start in the first quarter, the Pelicans roared back to force overtime before pulling out a 123-118 road victory, Sunday over the New York Knicks.more>>