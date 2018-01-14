Davis scores season-high 48 as Pelicans top Knicks in overtime

After getting off to a slow start in the first quarter, the Pelicans roared back to force overtime before pulling out a 123-118 road victory, Sunday over the New York Knicks. The win is the second consecutive for New Orleans, who defeated Portland 119-113 Friday night at home.

The Pelicans (22-20) were led by Anthony Davis who scored a season-high 48 points to go along with 17 rebounds, four steals and three blocks. Jrue Holiday poured in 31 points, while DeMarcus Cousins recorded 15 points, 16 rebounds and seven steals.

Kristaps Porzingis and Tim Hardaway Jr led the Knicks (19-24) with 25 points each. Jarrett Jack chipped in 22 points for New York.

The Pelicans return to action Tuesday as they will visit the Boston Celtics for a 6:30 p.m. contest.

