VIDEO: Young Saints fan has heart-breaking reaction following loss to Vikings

The Saints loss to the Vikings, Sunday, was a heart-breaker for many in the Who Dat Nation. One of those upset over the loss was seven-year-old Lilly Brown of Harahan.

Her mother, who said that Lilly went to every Saints home game this season, captured her heart-breaking reaction on video. After nodding her head confirming that she was upset because the Saints lost, her mother said that there is always next year. Lilly responded, "But next year is a long time."

While her mother tried to comfort her with a Who Dat chant to lift her spirits, but she was still upset. However, the chant did fire up her younger sister, Rose, who responded with an excited Who Dat chant of her own.

