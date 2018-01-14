Saints fans react to heart-breaking loss against Minnesota

The Saints took Who Dats on a ride Sunday night. From frustration, to adoration and back again.

In the end, the Saints couldn't hold on and Minnesota came back for a miraculous victory.

With each play in the fourth quarter, the Saints inched closer to victory, leading Who Dats into a frenzy. The momentum was building with each completed pass.

Then came the Wil Lutz field goal that the fans thought had sealed the deal.

Like a cruel joke, the Vikings made a final push as the clock dwindled into single digits. A long pass for a touchdown dashed the Who Dat's dreams of a bid in the NFC Title Game.

"We beat the Vikings when we went to the Super Bowl, remember that, right? We did," said Saints fan Darrian Wilson. "This it felt the same way and we had the whole, 'Do the Sean Payton, Do the Payton, Do the Payton'. You know, like, it was supposed to be the game!"

Fans are still reeling from the near win.

"They cheated. We won. The Saints always win," said one fan.

"We should've ran the ball, ran the time down. That's it and, at the beginning of the game we should've challenged," Wilson said.

The loss left a bitter taste in the mouth's of many, despite a solid season.

"It was everything. We were so excited. Everybody was feeling it. The vibe was great. We had this," said Saints fan Dane Phoenix. "We made that huge comeback. Then we lost."

