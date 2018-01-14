Steve Gleason tweets message supporting Marcus Williams

On the final play of the Sunday's Saints vs. Vikings NFC Division Round game, Saints safety Marcus Williams missed a tackle allowing Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs to score the game-winning touchdown for Minnesota. Following the game, the rookie said in the locker room that he just had to make the tackle.

Someone with knowledge being a defensive back is former Saint Steve Gleason who tweeted out a message to Saints fans, supporting Williams.

Marcus Williams had a spectacular rookie season, and could have a stellar career. He was trying to make the right decision and not interfere. As a competitor, I'm sure he's crushed. I invite Nola to be encouraging and supportive as well as we move on.

-SG — Steve Gleason (@TeamGleason) January 15, 2018

