Steve Gleason tweets message supporting Marcus Williams

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
On the final play of the Sunday's Saints vs. Vikings NFC Division Round game, Saints safety Marcus Williams missed a tackle allowing Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs to score the game-winning touchdown for Minnesota. Following the game, the rookie said in the locker room that he just had to make the tackle. 

Someone with knowledge being a defensive back is former Saint Steve Gleason who tweeted out a message to Saints fans, supporting Williams. 

