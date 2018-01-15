Brees on if he plans to be with the Saints moving forward: 'I do'

The Saints defied the odds by making the playoffs after an 0-2 start, but their march to a Super Bowl ended prematurely with a heart-breaking 29-24 loss to the Vikings in Minneapolis.more>>
The Saints defied the odds by making the playoffs after an 0-2 start, but their march to a Super Bowl ended prematurely with a heart-breaking 29-24 loss to the Vikings in Minneapolis.more>>
A heartbroken Saints fan took to Twitter to show his outrage after The Saints lost to The Vikings Sunday night.more>>
A heartbroken Saints fan took to Twitter to show his outrage after The Saints lost to The Vikings Sunday night.more>>
It should have been epic. The feeling post game should have been euphoria. That’s what’s supposed to happen when Drew Brees leads the Saints back from a 17-point second half hole. Or when he gets the ball with 129 left, down two and calmly leads them 50 yards on 11 plays to set up the game winning field goal.more>>
It should have been epic. The feeling post game should have been euphoria. That’s what’s supposed to happen when Drew Brees leads the Saints back from a 17-point second half hole. Or when he gets the ball with 129 left, down two and calmly leads them 50 yards on 11 plays to set up the game winning field goal.more>>
Welcome in to Juan's World and I can NOT believe what I just saw. I can not believe that the Saints season came to an end the way it did.more>>
Welcome in to Juan's World and I can NOT believe what I just saw. I can not believe that the Saints season came to an end the way it did.more>>