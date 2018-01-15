Brees on if he plans to be with the Saints moving forward: 'I do'

Drew Brees is no longer under contract with the Saints. (Photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com |The Times-Picayune)

Ten seconds left, 3rd and 10 at their own 39. The Vikings needed a miracle to beat the Black and Gold on this day.

"It was an outside zone we were protecting. Protecting the sidelines. Anything inside you're in pretty good position when the game is over. It's a situation we practice quite a bit," said Sean Payton on the defense for the final play.

The Vikings got that miracle result, and ripped the Saints hearts out on the final play of the contest.

"It was my play to make. The ball was in the air, I didn't go attack it. Came down, made a great play. You know that's on me. I got to be that guy and go and get the ball. As a safety back there you got to be the eraser. That was my job. Last play of the game, you got to go do it. You got to save the game," said safety Marcus Williams.

"He jumped and went for the tackle. The call is what we wanted in that situation. The right call," said Payton.

"Yeah I saw him in the locker room. Obviously he was pretty upset. Listen, we're a group, we're a team. Everybody is involved, it's not just one guy. I'm sure we're going to turn on the tape and say I wish we would've done something a little bit different, said Drew Brees.

Brees has been in the league 17 years, and never suffered a bigger gut-punch then he did today.

"Not like that. That's probably the craziest thing I've been a part of. Unfortunately on the wrong side of it in football," said Brees.

Brees is now out of contract. He was asked if he plans to be with the Saints moving forward. Brees said, "I do."

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.