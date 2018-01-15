Man shot to death in Metairie

A Metairie man was shot to death Sunday night, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Department.

Sheriff Joe Lopinto said around 9:22pm an unidentified individual called the 911 Communications Center and stated that they were transporting a shooting victim to East Jefferson General Hospital in Metairie.

The victim, an unidentified male, was later pronounced dead at the hospital, according to the report.

Witnesses told police that the shooting happened on Calhoun St. near 4th St.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information related to this homicide is asked to contact our Investigations Bureau at 504 364-5300.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.