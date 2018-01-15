Saints fan punches television, tosses it from balcony after loss to Vikings

A heartbroken Saints fan took to Twitter to show his outrage after The Saints lost to The Vikings Sunday night.

The Saints defied the odds by making the playoffs after an 0-2 start, but their march to a Super Bowl ended prematurely with a heart-breaking 29-24 loss to the Vikings in Minneapolis. The Saints held a 24-23 lead late, but a 61-yard pass from Case Keenum to Stefon Diggs as time expired gave the Vikings the victory.

Twitter user Kyle Det tweeted a picture of his bloodied hand stating, "punched it first."

He then is seen in the video picking up his television and tossing it from his balcony. Someone can be heard screaming in the background, "Stop!"

Another video shows his hand gushing with blood.

The video has been viewed over 870,000 times.

Det is not the only Saints fan mourning the loss. Seven-year-old Lilly Brown of Harahan sobbed after the loss.

