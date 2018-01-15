Newspaper headlines capture emotion of Saints loss

Newspaper headlines across the nation are depicting fan's heartbreak after the Saints lost to the Vikings Sunday night.

The Saints defied the odds by making the playoffs after an 0-2 start, but their march to a Super Bowl ended prematurely with a heart-breaking 29-24 loss to the Vikings in Minneapolis. The Saints held a 24-23 lead late, but a 61-yard pass from Case Keenum to Stefon Diggs as time expired gave the Vikings the victory.

Our partners Nola.com | The-Times Picayune summed up the loss in a three-word headline.

Front page of today’s New Orleans’ Times-Picayune: pic.twitter.com/7rXqiE8ToN — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 15, 2018

The New-Orleans Advocate tapped into fan's pain while also drawing from musical influences for their headline.

DAT HURTS + PURPLE PAIN



1A and sports section front of Monday's @theadvocateno



Full coverage: https://t.co/6N7itUKffu #Saints pic.twitter.com/7Nio7KXO32 — New Orleans Advocate (@theadvocateno) January 15, 2018

On the opposite end, Vikings fans were greeted to a more celebratory headline on the front page of The Star Tribune.

Hitting newsstands Monday morning. Make sure to get your copy. pic.twitter.com/zFCRfvrZ3t — Star Tribune Sports (@StribSports) January 15, 2018

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.