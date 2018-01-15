Newspaper headlines capture emotion of Saints loss

After the Saints heartbreaking loss to The Vikings Sunday night, an Atlanta Falcon's player decided to rub salt in the wound.more>>
Newspaper headlines across the nation are depicting fan's heartbreak after the Saints lost to the Vikings Sunday night.more>>
The Saints defied the odds by making the playoffs after an 0-2 start, but their march to a Super Bowl ended prematurely with a heart-breaking 29-24 loss to the Vikings in Minneapolis.more>>
A Metairie man was shot to death Sunday night, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Department.more>>
A heartbroken Saints fan took to Twitter to show his outrage after The Saints lost to The Vikings Sunday night.more>>
The victim and the woman who was intended as the victim worked at the same store, deputies say.more>>
The federal government says grass and guns don't mix, and that is putting gun owners who use marijuana in a potentially uncomfortable position.more>>
Nervous system problems, including psychosis, can be a very rare side effect of Tamiflu.more>>
Fire belched from the shuttle boat Sunday afternoon as it was heading out on one of its regular runs to a casino ship when the crew decided to turn around, police said.more>>
The robber got away with the cash register, climbing back out through the drive-thru window with it in hand.more>>
Jerry Miller had a baby girl in Covington 39 years ago, but had to give her up for medical reasons - and is now using social media to try to find her.more>>
Alabama has already declared the flu outbreak a crisis. Hospitals across the state are near or already at capacity because of the flu. Felicia York and her family found out how serious this virus is after her husband became sick in December.more>>
A gunman who held a small boy boy hostage in standoff that spanned more than 30 hours used the small child as a "human shield," Butler County's sheriff revealed Sunday.more>>
