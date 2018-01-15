Newspaper headlines capture emotion of Saints loss - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

Newspaper headlines capture emotion of Saints loss

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
Source: Nola.com | The Times-Picayune Source: Nola.com | The Times-Picayune
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

Newspaper headlines across the nation are depicting fan's heartbreak after the Saints lost to the Vikings Sunday night. 

The Saints defied the odds by making the playoffs after an 0-2 start, but their march to a Super Bowl ended prematurely with a heart-breaking 29-24 loss to the Vikings in Minneapolis. The Saints held a 24-23 lead late, but a 61-yard pass from Case Keenum to Stefon Diggs as time expired gave the Vikings the victory.  

Our partners Nola.com | The-Times Picayune summed up the loss in a three-word headline.

The New-Orleans Advocate tapped into fan's pain while also drawing from musical influences for their headline. 

On the opposite end, Vikings fans were greeted to a more celebratory headline on the front page of The Star Tribune. 

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly