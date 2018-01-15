Falcons player mocks Saints with tweet after loss to Vikings - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

Falcons player mocks Saints with tweet after loss to Vikings

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

After the Saints heartbreaking loss to The Vikings Sunday night, an Atlanta Falcon's player decided to rub salt in the wound. 

Rookie Takkarist McKinley tweeted a jab at The Saints after the playoff loss. 

The tweet shows McKinley dancing in a gif with the caption,

"When you get eliminated from the playoffs... but you see the Aints get eliminated."

The Falcons were eliminated from the playoffs with a 15-10 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

