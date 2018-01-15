Falcons player mocks Saints with tweet after loss to Vikings

After the Saints heartbreaking loss to The Vikings Sunday night, an Atlanta Falcon's player decided to rub salt in the wound.

Rookie Takkarist McKinley tweeted a jab at The Saints after the playoff loss.

When you get eliminated from the playoffs... but you see the Aints get eliminated ??????‍?? pic.twitter.com/iHHKyXkaYK — Takkarist McKinley (@Takk) January 15, 2018

The tweet shows McKinley dancing in a gif with the caption,

"When you get eliminated from the playoffs... but you see the Aints get eliminated."

The Falcons were eliminated from the playoffs with a 15-10 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.