Woman found shot to death in LaPlace identified

A woman was found shot to death in LaPlace Monday, according to the St. John Parish Sheriff's Office

According to St. John Sheriff Mike Tregre, deputies responded to Louisiana 628 and Cardinal Street where they found the body of Tameka Robinson, 39.

Deputies also canvassed the area for evidence, but have since cleared the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office TIPS line at 985-359-TIPS or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

