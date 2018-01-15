10 residents displaced by 3-alarm fire in Mid-City, 2 cats die

The trial of the man accused of shooting and killing a former NFL player will start Tuesday.more>>
From the pulpit, to the Pontchartrain Expressway and the Saints' locker room, Saints fans are slowly recovering after last night's disappointing loss to the Vikings. Though fans wish the final play had gone differently, the team and its supporters rally behind the young defensive back, who fought back tears, after a tough game.more>>
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is widely celebrated with a day of service. Several hundred volunteers spent the day building new homes as part of an innovative project.more>>
Louisiana State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 12 that claimed the life of a Harahan man.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in the Leonidas neighborhood Monday night.more>>
Two parents were arrested after police discovered that 13 people were being held captive in their California home, shackled to beds with chains and padlocks in filthy conditions, officials said Monday.more>>
The victim and the woman who was intended as the victim worked at the same store, deputies say.more>>
Alabama has already declared the flu outbreak a crisis. Hospitals across the state are near or already at capacity because of the flu. Felicia York and her family found out how serious this virus is after her husband became sick in December.more>>
This situation is something that family members, neighbors, nor police ever saw coming.more>>
Jerry Miller had a baby girl in Covington 39 years ago, but had to give her up for medical reasons - and is now using social media to try to find her.more>>
Nervous system problems, including psychosis, can be a very rare side effect of Tamiflu.more>>
The father of the Duncan girl who was killed by a dog on Sunday has spoken publicly for the first time since it happened.more>>
A gunman who held a small boy hostage in a standoff that spanned more than 30 hours used the small child as a "human shield," Butler County's sheriff revealed Sunday.more>>
From the pulpit, to the Pontchartrain Expressway and the Saints' locker room, Saints fans are slowly recovering after last night's disappointing loss to the Vikings. Though fans wish the final play had gone differently, the team and its supporters rally behind the young defensive back, who fought back tears, after a tough game.more>>
Hawaii's agency in charge of protecting people is now the target of death threats following Saturday's missile alert error.more>>
