10 residents displaced by 3-alarm fire in Mid-City, 2 cats die

Ten people lost their home and two cats were killed in a Mid-City fire on Monday morning.

The New Orleans Fire Department received a 911 call reporting a fire in the 3000 block of Banks St around 11:17 a.m.

Dispatched immediately, the first NOFD company arrived on the scene at 11:21 a.m. Firefighters encountered a large occupied wood-framed, camel-backed shotgun duplex with fire and thick black smoke coming from the first-floor attic and the windows of the second floor.

At arrival the fire had already extended to 3019 Banks St., an occupied single-family home to the immediate right of the fire building, prompting a second-alarm at 11:26 a.m. A third-alarm was requested at noon, bringing additional resources and manpower to relieve the initial responding companies.

Residents and neighbors told firefighters of the possibility of persons and pets trapped. A primary search of both dwellings involved and a third property at 3027-29 Banks St. being threatened by the extension of this fire was conducted as NOFD Fire Operations crews simultaneously performed an aggressive interior attack of both dwellings.

Firefighters used water from high volume hose lines to protect the property at 3027-29 Banks St., preventing further extension of this fire.

All residents had either escaped safely or were not at home at the time of the fire.

One cat was rescued at 3019 Banks St., two others were brought out by firefighters but unfortunately had perished. Several other cats were unaccounted for but believed to have escaped from both buildings involved in the fire.

In all, twenty-three NOFD units carrying sixty-six Fire Operations personnel were used to bring this incident under control at 12:52 p.m. There were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

