10 residents displaced by 3-alarm fire in Mid-City, 2 cats die

After a wild season, Saints fans say there’s no way the team can give up on Drew Brees and they hope No. 9 is back in black and gold no matter the cost.more>>
After a wild season, Saints fans say there’s no way the team can give up on Drew Brees and they hope No. 9 is back in black and gold no matter the cost.more>>
Ten people lost their home and two cats were killed in a Mid-City fire on Monday morning.more>>
Ten people lost their home and two cats were killed in a Mid-City fire on Monday morning.more>>
The latest weather forecast from Your Weather Authority.more>>
The latest weather forecast from Your Weather Authority.more>>
A woman was found shot to death in Laplace Monday, according to the St. John Parish Sheriff's Department.more>>
A woman was found shot to death in Laplace Monday, according to the St. John Parish Sheriff's Department.more>>
Who dat say Saints fans don’t love their team?more>>
Who dat say Saints fans don’t love their team?more>>
The victim and the woman who was intended as the victim worked at the same store, deputies say.more>>
The victim and the woman who was intended as the victim worked at the same store, deputies say.more>>
The 46-year-old singer was reportedly at a recording studio in London.more>>
The 46-year-old singer was reportedly at a recording studio in London.more>>
Nervous system problems, including psychosis, can be a very rare side effect of Tamiflu.more>>
Nervous system problems, including psychosis, can be a very rare side effect of Tamiflu.more>>
This situation is something that family members, neighbors, nor police ever saw coming.more>>
This situation is something that family members, neighbors, nor police ever saw coming.more>>
Alabama has already declared the flu outbreak a crisis. Hospitals across the state are near or already at capacity because of the flu. Felicia York and her family found out how serious this virus is after her husband became sick in December.more>>
Alabama has already declared the flu outbreak a crisis. Hospitals across the state are near or already at capacity because of the flu. Felicia York and her family found out how serious this virus is after her husband became sick in December.more>>
Hawaii's agency in charge of protecting people is now the target of death threats following Saturday's missile alert error.more>>
Hawaii's agency in charge of protecting people is now the target of death threats following Saturday's missile alert error.more>>
Jerry Miller had a baby girl in Covington 39 years ago, but had to give her up for medical reasons - and is now using social media to try to find her.more>>
Jerry Miller had a baby girl in Covington 39 years ago, but had to give her up for medical reasons - and is now using social media to try to find her.more>>
A cold front is currently beginning its move through East Texas today. Very cold air, along with an abundance of moisture, is moving into our area.more>>
A cold front is currently beginning its move through East Texas today. Very cold air, along with an abundance of moisture, is moving into our area.more>>
Once again, the Castle High School community is grieving after one of its students was killed.more>>
Once again, the Castle High School community is grieving after one of its students was killed.more>>
A heartbroken Saints fan took to Twitter to show his outrage after The Saints lost to The Vikings Sunday night.more>>
A heartbroken Saints fan took to Twitter to show his outrage after The Saints lost to The Vikings Sunday night.more>>