Saints fans want Brees back in Black and Gold

Drew Brees is no longer under contract with the Saints. (Photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com |The Times-Picayune)

After a wild season, Saints fans say there’s no way the team can give up on Drew Brees and they hope No. 9 is back in black and gold no matter the cost.

“I mean Drew Brees is one of the best quarterbacks ever,” Travis Williams, a Saints fan from Mississippi, said. “They need to resign him, that's a no-brainer, they've got to resign Drew Brees.”

“He deserves it, he put in his dues, he took the hits, you know, I couldn't believe the way he spoke last night on the news. I couldn't, I was so upset with the way they lost that game,” Rick Allnet, a Saints fan, said.

In fact, in front of reporters, Drew Brees expressed his excitement for the Saints future even if there’s no certainty he’s a part of it.

“The season itself and what we were able to accomplish and some of the memories we've made and the relationships we built, this team really came together and it really leaves me excited about the future for Saints football, especially when I think about this window here over the next few years,” Brees said.

Some Saints fans just hope that window stays open in New Orleans and they hope it won’t cost too much to keep it open.

“We played at the flag football field with him. He's a standup guy. He says what he means, he's an honest Abe, a really good guy, I think he's willing to work with us and do the right thing,” Josh Hebert, a Saints fan, said.

For some, the right move is to just keep him, because even without the stats, Drew Brees is the kind of player that can bring a team together even if it means handing off some responsibility.

“You're lucky when you have a guy that's willing to give it his all. So a guy like that, for as long as you have him you keep him. That's how I feel about that, you've got people who define your team for you and not all of them can do it, so if you've got one, you keep him,” Lettie Ozuna, a Saints fan said.

