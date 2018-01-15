VIDEO: Who Dats greet players at airport to say thanks - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

VIDEO: Who Dats greet players at airport to say thanks

Written by: Chris Finch, Digital Content Director
Fans greeted the Saints to celebrate their season after a playoff loss. (Source: Jay Vise) Fans greeted the Saints to celebrate their season after a playoff loss. (Source: Jay Vise)
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

Who dat say Saints fans don’t love their team?

Even after a heartbreaking loss in the NFC divisional playoff game against Minnesota, Black and Gold faithful showed its appreciation for the team’s near-miracle comeback against the Vikings.

The crushing ending wasn’t enough to keep fans from waiting to greet players in freezing temperatures around midnight.

