VIDEO: Who Dats greet players at airport to say thanks

Fans greeted the Saints to celebrate their season after a playoff loss. (Source: Jay Vise)

Who dat say Saints fans don’t love their team?

Even after a heartbreaking loss in the NFC divisional playoff game against Minnesota, Black and Gold faithful showed its appreciation for the team’s near-miracle comeback against the Vikings.

The crushing ending wasn’t enough to keep fans from waiting to greet players in freezing temperatures around midnight.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.