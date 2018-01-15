Sen. Kennedy weighs in on Trump comments, government shutdown

U.S. Senator for Louisiana John Kennedy spoke about the president's alleged comments.

He says if President Donald Trump did use those words, they were a poor choice.

“I don't know who said what to whom. The president denies it. Some of the people there deny it. Others that were there said that he said it,” Kennedy said. “If he said it, he shouldn't have said it. I mean, sometimes the president can be his own worst enemy.”

Kennedy says the bigger issue right now is the United States budget and a possible government shut down this week.

With that shutdown looming, Kennedy also addressed the controversy surrounding the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, also known as DACA.

"If I'm in a situation where I’ve got to vote for the budget and the blanket amnesty, I'm going to vote no and I won't do it happily," Kennedy said.

Congress has less than five days to come to an agreement on the federal budget.

Kennedy and other Republicans want to move forward with funding the government in the short-term without a deal on DACA.

But Democrats are considering withholding their votes on spending to try and force a deal.

"The majority of this country wants us to have a sane, sensible immigration policy that is just, that keeps us safe but also leaves the door open for the legacy of this country which is diversity," Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois said.

Kennedy said he will not be extorted into voting for something that he does not think is the right approach to keep the government open.

A possible compromise could be working with the White House to extend the program for a longer period of time.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.