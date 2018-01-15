Area school closures announced due to winter weather advisory - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

Area school closures announced due to winter weather advisory

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
FOX 8 photos FOX 8 photos
(WVUE) -

The anticipated winter weather moving across our area has prompted officials to announce school closures for Tuesday.

Closed on Tuesday: 

- Holy Cross Elementary School in Morgan City
- Central Catholic High School in Morgan City

Closed for a half day Tuesday: 

- Schools in the Washington Parish School System will dismiss after lunch is served 
- Bogalusa City Schools will dismiss at noon 
- Northshore Charter School will dismiss at 11:30 a.m.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly