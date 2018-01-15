NOPD: Monroe St. shooting leaves one person dead

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in the Leonidas neighborhood Monday night.

Police reported the shooting just before 7 p.m. in the 1800 block of Monroe Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 25-year-old victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.