Crash on Interstate 12 claims life of Harahan man

Louisiana State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 12 that claimed the life of a Harahan man. Troopers were called to the scene at 11:07 a.m. Monday on I-12 near the Interstate 10/12/59 interchange. The victim has been identified as 53-year-old Charles T. Stein.

According to police, Stein was driving a pickup truck east on I-12 when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle drove off of the left side of the roadway and down the embankment before striking the I-12 westbound guardrail. Stein was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash but was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators say there were no signs of braking prior to the crash.

Blood samples were taken and will be analyzed at the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab, as part of the investigation.

