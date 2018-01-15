Trial of man accused of shooting and killing Joe McKnight starts this week

The trial of the man accused of shooting and killing a former NFL player will start Tuesday.

On December 1, 2016, Ronald Gasser shot and killed Joe McKnight at a Terrytown intersection after an alleged road rage incident.

Gasser was originally arrested for manslaughter but was later indicted by a Grand Jury on a second-degree murder charge. Gasser claims the shooting was in self-defense.

"The road rage is going to come into play and this comes into play for article 14:21. The aggressor doctrine is what we call it and that says you can't use all these defenses of self-defense if you were the aggressor and are still within that aggression mode. You have to prove that that aggression, if it occurred, has ceased and you had withdrawn from the conflict, that's going to be another big issue here," said Fox 8 legal analyst Joe Raspanti.

Raspanti says ballistics will be the most important piece of physical evidence for the defense.

"Because I think the trajectory of some of these bullets may indicate the position of Mr. McKnight's body and was he leaning into the vehicle and things like that," said Raspanti.

Raspanti says jury selection could take a while because of the high-profile nature of the case. He says the judge will likely ask the jury more questions to make sure they haven't already drawn a conclusion.

