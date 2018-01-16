I-10 East closed after overturned 18-wheeler spills molasses

A wreck has caused lane closures on I-10 East past I-510.

An 18-wheeler overturned early Tuesday morning, spilling molasses and causing all three lanes of the interstate to close.

Traffic is currently passing on the right shoulder.

Morning commuters are encouraged to use Chef Highway as an alternative.

