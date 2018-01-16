State offices closed in 48 parishes due to winter weather

State offices are closed in 48 parishes Tuesday due to freezing temperatures impacting many areas of the state.

This includes Washington Parish.

A full list of closed offices can be seen below:

A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect at noon for most of southeast Louisiana and south Mississippi. This means periods of snow, sleet, or freezing rain could make travel difficult this afternoon and evening.

Additionally, a Wind Chill Advisory and Hard Freeze Warning will go into effect tonight.

