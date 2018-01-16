State offices closed in 48 parishes due to winter weather

The anticipated winter weather moving across our area has prompted officials to announce school closures for Tuesday.more>>
The Sewerage & Water Board emergency crews are responding to a 12-inch water main break in New Orleans East Tuesday morning.more>>
A wreck has caused a lane closure on I-10 East past I-510.more>>
State offices are closed in 48 parishes Tuesday due to freezing temperatures impacting many areas of the state.more>>
The latest weather forecast from Your Weather Authority.more>>
The 39-year-old came to the US with his parents at age 10, arriving one year before he could qualify for DACA.more>>
Because their baby won't nurse with a cover, the family packed up and left in spite of state law that allows breastfeeding in public places.more>>
Police found several children shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks in dark, foul-smelling surroundings, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.more>>
The crime scene is near the intersection of South Paraham Road at Charlotte Highway in York. Multiple sheriff deputies, Emergency Medical Services and fire officials are on scene.more>>
This situation is something that family members, neighbors, nor police ever saw coming.more>>
Grammy winner Edwin Hawkins, the gospel star best known for the crossover hit "Oh Happy Day," died Monday at age 74.more>>
Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles says she is among the athletes sexually abused by a now-imprisoned former USA Gymnastics team doctor.more>>
Many people have been asking whether or not your employer can penalize, or even fire you, for not coming to work when road conditions are bad.more>>
Word of Trump's comments threatened to upend delicate negotiations over resolving the status of the hundreds of thousands of immigrants who were brought to the country illegally as children.more>>
