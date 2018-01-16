State offices closed through Wednesday because of winter weather

State offices are closed in all parishes Tuesday and Wednesday due to freezing temperatures impacting many areas of the state.

A full list of closed offices can be seen below:

A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect at noon for most of southeast Louisiana and south Mississippi. This means periods of snow, sleet, or freezing rain could make travel difficult this afternoon and evening.

All agency heads are responsible for determining those essential personnel who should remain on duty or those who should report to alternate work sites if necessary. State officials continue to monitor conditions throughout the state, and this announcement may be updated.

State employees should be aware of the following phone numbers to call, which will be updated: 1.800.360.9660 or 225.342.0498.

