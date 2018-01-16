Water main break causes road collapse in New Orleans East

The Sewerage & Water Board emergency crews are responding to a 12-inch water main break in New Orleans East Tuesday morning.

The break is at the intersection of Morrison Road and Cove Drive, and it caused a portion of pavement on Morrison to collapse, according to the report.

The eastbound lanes on Morrison are closed.

Residents in this area may experience lower water pressure.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

