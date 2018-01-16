Gasser Trial: Judge won't sequester jury

The anticipated winter weather moving across our area has prompted officials to announce school closures for Wednesday.more>>
The anticipated winter weather moving across our area has prompted officials to announce school closures for Wednesday.more>>
That mysterious cloud you saw over the Metro Area this morning is called a roll cloud.more>>
That mysterious cloud you saw over the Metro Area this morning is called a roll cloud.more>>
Drivers should expect heavy traffic in the city heading to the Westbank.more>>
Drivers should expect heavy traffic in the city heading to the Westbank.more>>
The judge in the Joe McKnight murder trial has decided not to sequester jurors involved with the case.more>>
The judge in the Joe McKnight murder trial has decided not to sequester jurors involved with the case.more>>
Many people have been asking whether or not your employer can penalize, or even fire you, for not coming to work when road conditions are bad.more>>
Many people have been asking whether or not your employer can penalize, or even fire you, for not coming to work when road conditions are bad.more>>
Authorities searched for the student for nearly a week with assistance from drone pilots and found his body on Tuesday after recent rains partially exposed it.more>>
Authorities searched for the student for nearly a week with assistance from drone pilots and found his body on Tuesday after recent rains partially exposed it.more>>
Police found several children shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks in dark, foul-smelling surroundings, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.more>>
Police found several children shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks in dark, foul-smelling surroundings, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.more>>
Because their baby won't nurse with a cover, the family packed up and left in spite of state law that allows breastfeeding in public places.more>>
Because their baby won't nurse with a cover, the family packed up and left in spite of state law that allows breastfeeding in public places.more>>
The 39-year-old came to the US with his parents at age 10, arriving one year before he could qualify for DACA.more>>
The 39-year-old came to the US with his parents at age 10, arriving one year before he could qualify for DACA.more>>
From southern Texas to the northern tip of Maine, about 100 million Americans are under winter weather advisories.more>>
From southern Texas to the northern tip of Maine, about 100 million Americans are under winter weather advisories.more>>
Word of Trump's comments threatened to upend delicate negotiations over resolving the status of the hundreds of thousands of immigrants who were brought to the country illegally as children.more>>
Word of Trump's comments threatened to upend delicate negotiations over resolving the status of the hundreds of thousands of immigrants who were brought to the country illegally as children.more>>
Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles says she is among the athletes sexually abused by a now-imprisoned former USA Gymnastics team doctor.more>>
Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles says she is among the athletes sexually abused by a now-imprisoned former USA Gymnastics team doctor.more>>
This situation is something that family members, neighbors, nor police ever saw coming.more>>
This situation is something that family members, neighbors, nor police ever saw coming.more>>
Many people have been asking whether or not your employer can penalize, or even fire you, for not coming to work when road conditions are bad. "In a nutshell for simplicity, yes. However, a reasonable employer certainly wouldn't do that. They would make reasonable accommodations for people, especially if they're coming from the outlying counties," attorney Kevin Snider said. Louisiana is an at-will employment state which, in general, means you can be fired f...more>>
Many people have been asking whether or not your employer can penalize, or even fire you, for not coming to work when road conditions are bad. "In a nutshell for simplicity, yes. However, a reasonable employer certainly wouldn't do that. They would make reasonable accommodations for people, especially if they're coming from the outlying counties," attorney Kevin Snider said. Louisiana is an at-will employment state which, in general, means you can be fired f...more>>