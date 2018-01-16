Gasser Trial: Judge won't sequester jury

The judge in the Joe McKnight murder trial has decided not to sequester jurors involved with the case.

The trial gained national attention after the Former NFL player was shot during an apparent road rage incident.

The jury selection is ongoing at this time.

McKnight’s accused killer, Ronald Gasser, showed up to court in a suit Tuesday morning.

He is still in jail after he was unable to post his bond at $750,000 that a judge set last year.

Investigators said Gasser admitted to shooting and killing McKnight in Terrytown in December 2016.

Deputies said the killing happened after a road rage incident on the Crescent City Connection that eventually made its way to the corner of Martin Bernman Highway and Holmes Boulevard on the West Bank.

Gasser’s attorneys, Matt Goetz and Gerard Archer claim their client acted in self defense.

Fox 8 Legal Analyst Joe Raspanti said who the aggressor was during the road rage is key.

"The road rage is going to come into play and this comes into play for article 14:21 the aggressor doctrine is what we call it and that says you can’t use all these defense of self defense if you were the aggressor and are still within that aggression mode you have to prove that that aggression if it occurred has ceased and you had withdrawn from the conflict that’s going to be another big issue here," said Raspanti.

Gasser shot McKnight three times.

The judge told potential jurors the trial could last two weeks.

If convicted of second degree murder, Gasser would face a mandatory life sentence.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.