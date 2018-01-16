Brees: 'I feel we have a great window of opportunity'

In the Saints last media opportunity of the season, quarterback Drew Brees reiterated he wants to be a part of the Black and Gold moving forward.

"I feel like we have a great window of opportunity. Listen, I've been a part of talented teams in the past, throughout my career, though that have not lived up to expectations," said Drew Brees. "I've also been a part of teams that have been gutsy and gritty and surpassed expectations. So, bottom line is success is dependent on your willingness to work, and the way that guys care about one another and the sense of urgency. So while i think we have a talented team, I know that each year you have to go out and you have to prove it. You have to format identity through hard work, dedication, great leadership, through character, through toughness, and through caring about one another. Do I feel like this team has what it takes? Yes, I do. So I do feel there is a window of opportunity here."

Brees, who turned 39 on Monday, is an unrestricted free agent. He has a clause in his contract that forbids the Saints from using the franchise tag on him.

